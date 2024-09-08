Ukraine has banned Russian prisoners of war from calling home

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that Ukraine has banned Russian prisoners of war from making phone calls home. This ban is not a violation of the Geneva Convention.
Points of attention
- This decision was made due to the growing number of cases of ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians.
- The decision does not violate the Geneva Convention, since the document only provides for the possibility of correspondence.
- Payment for phone calls to prisoners of war is covered by their earnings, but not everyone can afford it.
Why Ukraine banned Russian prisoners from calling home
As the ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets noted, such a decision was made due to the growing number of cases of ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians.
According to him, the ban on phone calls does not violate the Geneva Convention, because this document only provides for the possibility of correspondence.
What preceded it
In April, on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, a petition with a call to suspend the granting of the right to telephone communication to Russian prisoners of war gained the necessary votes.
The petition noted that currently Ukrainian servicemen who are in captivity in Russia are deprived of the opportunity to have a telephone connection with Ukraine. In addition, Ukrainian captured defenders are also deprived of a stable opportunity to correspond with their relatives.
However, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, responding to this petition, said that he considers such telephone conversations important so that Russians are not afraid of surrendering.
Petro Yatsenko, head of the press service of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, previously told online.ua that Ukraine pays quite significant sums for these calls, because they are not cheap. They are partly covered by the money that prisoners of war earn, but not all of them earn enough and not all of them are sent enough money by their relatives.
