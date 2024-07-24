The authorities of the Russian Federation decided to deprive the occupiers of the possibility of communication by taking away their gadgets. the reason for this was mass leaks of information about the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

Gadgets will be taken from the occupiers of the Russian Federation due to leaks about theirs

As noted, for failure to comply with such a requirement from the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the Russian invaders will be threatened with disciplinary arrest for up to 10 days.

As explained in the message, the main reason for such a step is mass leaks of information about enemy losses in Ukraine.

In telephone conversations, the occupiers complain to their relatives about the total violation of their rights by the command, non-payment of promised funds, huge losses and unwillingness to die in Ukrainian landings.

Because of such "news", there are isolated cases when the mothers or wives of "heroes" ask unnecessary questions to the authorities, the Central Committee explains. Share

Russian military officers are not satisfied with such an innovation, who claim that such a step, if it is consistently implemented in the combat zone, will lead to "absolute paralysis of the military administration and loss of control of the troops."

How Zelensky comments on the losses of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian Army

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated, he has no right to disclose the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.

First of all, this is due to the fact that the enemy should not receive such important information.

However, the Ukrainian leader also officially confirmed that the Russian army is losing many more of its soldiers than the armed forces.

According to the president's data, if the Armed Forces of Ukraine have one killed for every 6-8 wounded, then the Russian occupiers have every second or third.