According to the representatives of Kharkiv OTG, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is sending additional assault groups to the area of the village of Hlyboke in the Kharkiv region against the background of numerous losses.

What is happening at the front in Kharkiv Oblast

It is noted that the enemy assault groups consist of marines and infantry.

The enemy moved additional assault groups of the 155th Separate Brigade of Marines and the 18th Motorized Rifle Division of the 11th Army Corps in the area of the settlement of Hlyboke in order to prepare for offensive actions. Uses UAVs for remote mining of the area, - it is noted in the message of OTG "Kharkiv". Share

The Ukrainian military also notes that the arrival of additional personnel of the 41st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division has been recorded in order to replenish the current shortage of personnel in the area of the Murom settlement.

At the same time, in the central and eastern parts of Vovchansk, the Russian occupiers continue to regroup the assault groups of the 138th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 6th Army, and the 128th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps for assault operations.

It has also been confirmed that the assault squad of the 153rd tank regiment of the 47th tank division of the Soviet Union was withdrawn for recovery, its positions were occupied by the personnel of the 128th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 44th army corps and the "Akhmat" detachment, - emphasized in Kharkiv OTG. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region during the day

It is emphasized that during July 20, the occupation army of the Russian Federation carried out 7 unsuccessful attacks in the Kharkiv region.

Since the beginning of the current day, 5 combat clashes have taken place, one more is ongoing.

The losses of the enemy during the past day are 113 Russian occupiers.

2 tanks;

5 artillery systems;

8 units of automotive equipment;

3 units of special equipment;

11 unmanned aerial vehicles.

72 shelters for enemy personnel and one ammunition storage point were destroyed.