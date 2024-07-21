According to the representatives of Kharkiv OTG, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is sending additional assault groups to the area of the village of Hlyboke in the Kharkiv region against the background of numerous losses.
Points of attention
- The Russian army is suffering significant losses in the Kharkiv region, resulting in the transfer of reserves and additional assault groups to the area of Hlyboke.
- Ukrainian military is successfully inflicting losses on the Russian occupiers, preventing their advances and regrouping efforts in different parts of the Kharkiv region.
- Enemy assault groups, including marines and infantry, are engaging in offensive operations in the village of Hlyboke amidst numerous unsuccessful attacks and combat clashes.
- The ongoing conflict in the Kharkiv region highlights the intense battles and strategic maneuvers between the Russian army and Ukrainian military forces.
- Significant losses of the Russian army include personnel, equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, shelters, and ammunition storage points during the recent clashes.
What is happening at the front in Kharkiv Oblast
It is noted that the enemy assault groups consist of marines and infantry.
The Ukrainian military also notes that the arrival of additional personnel of the 41st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division has been recorded in order to replenish the current shortage of personnel in the area of the Murom settlement.
At the same time, in the central and eastern parts of Vovchansk, the Russian occupiers continue to regroup the assault groups of the 138th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 1009th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 6th Army, and the 128th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps for assault operations.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region during the day
It is emphasized that during July 20, the occupation army of the Russian Federation carried out 7 unsuccessful attacks in the Kharkiv region.
Since the beginning of the current day, 5 combat clashes have taken place, one more is ongoing.
The losses of the enemy during the past day are 113 Russian occupiers.
2 tanks;
5 artillery systems;
8 units of automotive equipment;
3 units of special equipment;
11 unmanned aerial vehicles.
72 shelters for enemy personnel and one ammunition storage point were destroyed.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-