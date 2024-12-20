Ukraine has made a final decision on the transit of Russian gas

As stated by the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Denys Shmyhal, from January 1, 2025, Ukraine will block the transit of Russian gas.
Points of attention
- Shmyhal announced the possible resumption of transit only for non-Russian gas at the request of the European Commission
- Slovakia has decided to hold a series of negotiations to ensure the supply of Russian gas after the contract expires.
Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will be stopped
Denys Shmyhal draws attention to the fact that the gas transit agreement expires on January 1, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. — that's when the transit will physically be stopped.
Despite this, as the head of government noted, in accordance with the Association Agreement with the EU and the Energy Charter Treaty, Ukraine is obliged to ensure the transit of Russian oil to Europe at the request of the European Commission.
What are the reactions of other countries to this development?
Recently, the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom announced a forecast that gas transit to Europe through Ukraine will no longer be carried out after December 31, 2024.
Against this background, Slovakia decided to hold a series of negotiations to ensure the supply of Russian gas after the expiration of the current transit contract through Ukraine.
SPP, the largest energy supplier in Slovakia, has issued a declaration of support for gas transit through the territory of Ukraine.
According to the country's leader, Robert Fico, he intends to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the possibility of continuing gas supplies through the territory of Ukraine.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently said that there will be no more contracts for Russian gas transit through Ukraine, but Gazprom will "survive" it.
