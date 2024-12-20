Ukraine has made a final decision on the transit of Russian gas

As stated by the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Denys Shmyhal, from January 1, 2025, Ukraine will block the transit of Russian gas.

Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will be stopped

Denys Shmyhal draws attention to the fact that the gas transit agreement expires on January 1, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. — that's when the transit will physically be stopped.

The resumption of transit will be possible only if, at the request of the European Commission, we transport non-Russian gas through our system. Denys Shmyhal Head of the Cabinet

Despite this, as the head of government noted, in accordance with the Association Agreement with the EU and the Energy Charter Treaty, Ukraine is obliged to ensure the transit of Russian oil to Europe at the request of the European Commission.

"In this regard, technically, transit at the request of the European side continues. However, we are working to impose 100% sanctions on Russian molecules," the Prime Minister explained.

What are the reactions of other countries to this development?

Recently, the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom announced a forecast that gas transit to Europe through Ukraine will no longer be carried out after December 31, 2024.

Against this background, Slovakia decided to hold a series of negotiations to ensure the supply of Russian gas after the expiration of the current transit contract through Ukraine.

SPP, the largest energy supplier in Slovakia, has issued a declaration of support for gas transit through the territory of Ukraine.

According to the country's leader, Robert Fico, he intends to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the possibility of continuing gas supplies through the territory of Ukraine.