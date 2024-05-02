Ukraine hopes to increase winter gas storage for Europe by 60% — Reuters

This winter, Ukraine plans to store about 4 billion cubic meters of gas for foreign companies and traders. This is 60% more than last year.

Ukrainian gas storage facilities for Europe

Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov told Reuters that Russia has attacked the company's infrastructure five times since March. This was the first time since the start of the large-scale war in February 2022.

He said that the underground storage facility was not damaged, but that Naftogaz is working to strengthen its defences as gas pumping facilities above ground are more vulnerable to attack.

The underground facilities, which are located mainly in western Ukraine, have a capacity of 31 billion cubic meters.

This is enough to cover Ukraine's annual needs and allow storage of excess volumes from Europe, which will be released during peak demand in winter.

Chernyshov noted that foreign traders have resumed pumping gas into the storage facility in recent days. According to him, the volumes are still small, but he expects them to increase later this year as the heating season approaches.

Naftogaz has about 100 contracts with foreign traders for gas storage

Usually, Ukrainian storage facilities were used by Poland, but Naftogaz said it had talked to companies even in France to increase the number of customers.

We meet with European shippers to agree on the volume of gas injection (gas - ed.). They (the Russians - ed.) aim to discredit us as an energy hub with storage facilities. Oleksiy Chernyshov Executive Director of Naftogaz

According to Chernyshov, the company has about 100 contracts with foreign traders for gas storage.

As you know, the transit agreement under which Russia supplies gas to Europe via Ukraine expires in December. Ukraine has said it has no plans to renew it.