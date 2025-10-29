Ukraine is closing its embassy in Cuba this year — what is the reason

Ukraine is closing its embassy in Havana, Cuba, this year and downgrading diplomatic relations with it.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is closing its embassy in Cuba and downgrading diplomatic relations due to the Cuban authorities' inaction regarding Cuban participation in Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga emphasized serious grounds for the decision, linking the closure to the mass involvement of Cuban citizens in Russian aggression.
- Cuba's refusal to address the mass conscription of its citizens into the Russian occupation army led to the decision to close the embassy in Havana.
Ukraine is closing its embassy in Cuba this year — Sibiga
This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga on the social network X
The Foreign Minister reported that Ukraine voted against the UN General Assembly resolution "The Need to End the American Blockade of Cuba." According to him, this step has serious grounds.
Sybiga adds that thousands of them have signed contracts, joining the ranks of soldiers who are directly participating in hostilities on Ukrainian soil.
Today, Ukraine voted against the UNGA resolution on the “Necessity of ending U.S. embargo against Cuba”.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) October 29, 2025
This move is not sudden. And it has serious reasons.
We remember Cuban President’s wish of “success” to Putin in his war of aggression against Ukraine. We heard it well.… pic.twitter.com/4PeM6lBpz9
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-