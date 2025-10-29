Ukraine is closing its embassy in Cuba this year — what is the reason
Ukraine is closing its embassy in Cuba this year — what is the reason

Andriy Sybiga
Ukraine
Ukraine is closing its embassy in Havana, Cuba, this year and downgrading diplomatic relations with it.

  • Ukraine is closing its embassy in Cuba and downgrading diplomatic relations due to the Cuban authorities' inaction regarding Cuban participation in Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga emphasized serious grounds for the decision, linking the closure to the mass involvement of Cuban citizens in Russian aggression.
  • Cuba's refusal to address the mass conscription of its citizens into the Russian occupation army led to the decision to close the embassy in Havana.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga on the social network X

The Foreign Minister reported that Ukraine voted against the UN General Assembly resolution "The Need to End the American Blockade of Cuba." According to him, this step has serious grounds.

We remember the Cuban President's wishes of "success" to Putin in his aggressive war against Ukraine. We heard him well. This year, we decided to close our embassy in Havana and downgrade our diplomatic relations. Our voice is not directed against the Cuban people — we respect their right to live in prosperity. It is directed against the inaction of the Cuban authorities in response to the mass conscription of Cuban citizens into the Russian occupation army.

Sybiga adds that thousands of them have signed contracts, joining the ranks of soldiers who are directly participating in hostilities on Ukrainian soil.

Havana's unwillingness to stop the mass involvement of its citizens in Russia's war against Ukraine is complicity in aggression and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

