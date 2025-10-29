Ukraine is closing its embassy in Cuba this year — what is the reason

Ukraine is closing its embassy in Havana, Cuba, this year and downgrading diplomatic relations with it.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga on the social network X

The Foreign Minister reported that Ukraine voted against the UN General Assembly resolution "The Need to End the American Blockade of Cuba." According to him, this step has serious grounds.

We remember the Cuban President's wishes of "success" to Putin in his aggressive war against Ukraine. We heard him well. This year, we decided to close our embassy in Havana and downgrade our diplomatic relations. Our voice is not directed against the Cuban people — we respect their right to live in prosperity. It is directed against the inaction of the Cuban authorities in response to the mass conscription of Cuban citizens into the Russian occupation army. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Sybiga adds that thousands of them have signed contracts, joining the ranks of soldiers who are directly participating in hostilities on Ukrainian soil.

— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) October 29, 2025