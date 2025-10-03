US "Shutdown" does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine — MFA

Despite the government shutdown in the United States, negotiations between Ukraine and the United States regarding a drone agreement are proceeding according to plan, and supplies continue to arrive.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied the impact of the “shutdown” on the supply of weapons to Ukraine

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, on the social network X.

False. Negotiations between Ukraine and the US regarding a drone agreement are proceeding according to plan, and supplies continue to arrive. Share

The US government shutdown began at 00:01 on Wednesday, October 1. The previous day, the US Senate failed to vote on a resolution that would have temporarily extended funding for federal agencies in the country and ended the shutdown. The next meeting in Congress on this issue is expected on October 3.

The Telegraph noted, citing its own sources, concerns that the suspension of funding would affect the supply of American weapons to Ukraine.

On October 2, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that the Ukrainian delegation to the United States discussed with Pentagon, Congressional, and military officials the possibility of selling some of the Ukrainian drones, as well as their joint modernization and development of new platforms.