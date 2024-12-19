Republican US President-elect Donald Trump and his Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, with the support of billionaire Elon Musk, have launched a campaign against the adoption of the country's temporary budget, provoking the threat of a shutdown.
What is known about the breakdown of the US interim budget agreement by Trump, Vance and Musk
The bill to approve the temporary budget was proposed by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson.
The approval of this document by Congress would ensure funding for government agencies until March 2025.
However, the bill may not receive support, which will trigger another shutdown in the US starting on Saturday, December 21.
According to journalists from The Hill and Politico, American billionaire Elon Musk is making significant efforts to thwart the passage of the interim budget bill.
To do this, he is actively inciting Republicans against the passage of the bill and spreading disinformation through his own social network X.
Among other things, Musk falsely claims that the document provides:
a 40% increase in congressmen's salaries (actually a maximum of 3.8%);
financing a new stadium for the NFL in Washington from the federal budget (but it was only about transferring land to local authorities);
funding biological weapons laboratories (in reality, it was about research into biomedical threats).
Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders has already reacted sharply to Musk's actions.
According to him, billionaires like Musk should not be allowed to influence the work of the American government.
What Trump says
At the same time, Musk continues to oppose the passage of this bill, and Trump and J.D. Vance call it treason.
They are urging congressmen to vote for clean funding without additional provisions.
They also stressed the need to raise the debt ceiling along with budget financing to avoid negotiations on this topic as early as June 2025.
