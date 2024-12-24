Ukraine is creating a "Trembita" missile — it will be able to reach Moscow
Source:  The Economist

Ukrainian volunteer engineers are creating a new cruise missile called "Trembita" that has the potential to reach Moscow. The project is in the final stages of testing, with serial production planned to begin in the near future.

Points of attention

  • The Trembita missile is a modern solution for Ukrainian defense and can reach Moscow, the basic model covers a range of up to 200 km at a speed of 400 km/h.
  • This project is being developed to restore Ukraine's defense industry and strengthen its defense capabilities in conditions of armed conflict.
  • The 'Ruta' missile is designed to perform strike and reconnaissance missions, has high speed and the ability to use various useful equipment.
  • Ukraine is working on these projects in order to have its own means of influence in times of war and threats to national security.
  • The Trembita and Ruta missiles are of strategic importance for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of geopolitical tensions.

What is known about the Ukrainian missile “Trembita”

As the publication notes, this is a modern cruise missile that uses an advanced pulse jet engine based on the technology of the German V-1 bomb from 1944.

The base model covers up to 200 km at a speed of 400 km/h. Engineers are working on an updated version that will be able to reach a much longer range, including Moscow.

The rocket is being developed as:

  • Mobile and inexpensive solution: the cost of one rocket is about 15 thousand dollars.

  • An effective means against air defense: due to its low cost, "Trembita" can be used to exhaust enemy air defenses.

  • The ability to hit rear targets: unlike foreign missiles, which are mostly used near the front line, Trembita will allow strikes on strategic targets deep inside the Russian Federation.

Due to the limited number of foreign long-range missiles, Ukraine is working on its own projects, including Trembita. This project is important for the revival of the defense industry and strengthening Ukraine's ability to strike strategically important enemy targets, the publication notes.

However, Ukraine needs time to mass-produce such missiles. According to a senior security official, it will take at least a year to produce missiles in quantities and with characteristics that would pose a real threat to Russia.

What is known about the Ukrainian missile “Ruta”

As noted, "Ruta" is a development of the Ukrainian startup Destinus. It looks like a cruise missile or jet drone. Its main characteristics include:

  • Flight range: up to 300 km;

  • Purpose: performing strike, reconnaissance missions or using as a target for training.

The rocket is launched using a rocket booster, and its low cost relative to its size, payload, and speed makes it stand out among its peers. The Ruta can be equipped with various payloads, including reconnaissance equipment, and has the ability to return and land using a parachute.

The main advantage of the "Ruta" is its high-speed flight, which complicates countermeasures by Russian mobile fire groups and makes helicopters in the Russian air defense ineffective.

