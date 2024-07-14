According to the deputy head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, Ukraine is currently negotiating with Sweden regarding the acquisition of Saab JAS-39 Gripen fighters.
Ukraine is in negotiations with Sweden to acquire Saab JAS-39 Gripen fighters, with hopes of bolstering its defense capabilities.
Western partners express concerns over Ukraine using Gripen fighters for strikes against Russia due to the risk of escalating conflicts.
Multiple reasons are cited for Western partners' reservations, including misconceptions about Russia, reluctance to take decisive actions, and adherence to mythical red lines.
According to international law, a country defending itself against aggression has the right to destroy the main instruments of genocide used by the enemy regime, such as the Russian Federation.
Two proposed methods for countering Russian aviation threats include shooting down planes in the air and destroying aircraft on air bases using long-range missiles.
What is known about the negotiations between Ukraine and Sweden regarding the acquisition of Gripen
Why are Western partners against Ukraine's use of their weapons for attacks on the Russian Federation
According to him, Western partners continue to adhere to mythical red lines, the crossing of which, allegedly, could threaten even greater escalation on the part of Russia.
The third reason is the lack of will of the collective West for decisive action when painful and sometimes unpopular decisions have to be made, the adviser to the head of the OP calls the third reason.
He emphasized that according to international law, a state that is forced to defend itself against aggression has the right to destroy the main instruments of genocide, which in this case is being committed by the criminal Kremlin regime under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin.
The occupying army of the Russian Federation drops anti-aircraft missiles and anti-aircraft missiles both on Ukrainian positions on the front line and on peaceful settlements. Every month, enemy planes drop 3-5 thousand aerial bombs.