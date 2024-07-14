According to the deputy head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, Ukraine is currently negotiating with Sweden regarding the acquisition of Saab JAS-39 Gripen fighters.

This is a topic that the president constantly raises before the leadership of Sweden. And so it was even before Sweden joined NATO. For obvious reasons, they were not ready to make any promises at the time as they were finalizing their membership in the Alliance. Now the country is in NATO, and the president is again communicating with the Prime Minister of Sweden, and our Ministry of Defense - with the relevant authorities in Sweden. These fighters are as good as the F-16, and we are moving in that direction, Zhovkva noted.

Why are Western partners against Ukraine's use of their weapons for attacks on the Russian Federation

The first reason is that the representatives of the political elites still live in the illusion that Russia is a relatively civilized country that sometimes violates, but is generally ready to adhere to some framework rules. And this is not so. Russia went all-in, and today it has completely thrown off its pseudo-democratic robes and behaves as a primitive, maximally barbaric empire should behave. That is, killing for the sake of killing and killing for the sake of controlling one's own inner space. And illusions that it is possible to talk about something with Russia are extremely dangerous - Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the President's Office, explains on the Freedom TV channel.

According to him, Western partners continue to adhere to mythical red lines, the crossing of which, allegedly, could threaten even greater escalation on the part of Russia.

Because it would mean that any country with an authoritarian, totalitarian, dictatorial regime would seek to use weapons of mass destruction to realize its concept of foreign expansion. Such countries cannot provide an adequate quality of life for their own citizens. And they can keep them in a tight rein by pumping up their society with pseudo-patriotic hysteria, as is happening in Russia: they say, we will fight against the whole world for the right to be who we want to be, - emphasizes the OP representative.

The third reason is the lack of will of the collective West for decisive action when painful and sometimes unpopular decisions have to be made, the adviser to the head of the OP calls the third reason.

Although in fact all these solutions will be popular. Because the aggressor, the mass murderer must be shocked and punished. Russia must suffer not only a tactical defeat at the front, but also a demonstrative trial. And the subjects who invented the genocidal type of war should sit on the bench - not only Putin, but also the members of the Security Council of Russia. They must answer tough questions so that everyone can see the psycho-profile of these people, how deeply they do not correspond to modern times, how worthless they are in their desire to kill citizens of other countries, - emphasizes Podolyak.

He emphasized that according to international law, a state that is forced to defend itself against aggression has the right to destroy the main instruments of genocide, which in this case is being committed by the criminal Kremlin regime under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin.

The occupying army of the Russian Federation drops anti-aircraft missiles and anti-aircraft missiles both on Ukrainian positions on the front line and on peaceful settlements. Every month, enemy planes drop 3-5 thousand aerial bombs.