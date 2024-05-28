Sweden halts plan for Gripen jets supply to Ukraine

Sweden suspends plans to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine to allow F-16 fighter jets to enter service.

Why Sweden will not supply Gripen fighters to Ukraine

According to Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jönsson, other countries in the air defence coalition have asked Sweden to wait to deliver the Gripen system.

This is due to the fact that now the main attention is paid to the implementation of the F-16 system, explained Jonson. Share

Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway promised to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters. The first aircraft are expected to be delivered this year.

We in no way exclude that in the future this (supply of Gripen. — Ed.) may become relevant, but now the main attention of the Ukrainian side is focused on the implementation of the F-16 program, — said the Swedish Minister of Defense. Share

He added that the Gripen supply currently does not correspond to the coalition's views on introducing two fighter aircraft systems simultaneously.

Gripen for Ukraine

The JAS 39 Gripen is a multirole fighter jet developed by the Swedish company Saab. It was adopted by the Swedish Air Force in 1997 and has since been exported to several other countries. Gripen is known for its manoeuvrability, reliability and affordable price.

At the end of May 2023, Sweden took an essential step in support of Ukraine by allowing Ukrainian pilots to undergo training on the JAS 39 Gripen fighter. Training took place on simulators and included test flights.

As noted in the Office of the President of Ukraine, the transfer of the Swedish Gripen to Ukraine, as well as the previously stipulated delivery of the F-16, requires coordination with other countries.

It is worth noting that at the end of February, the Swedish Parliament advocated an immediate decision on supplying Gripen aircraft to Ukraine.