Ukraine knows about 4 Russian drone repeaters in Belarus — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Ukraine knows about 4 Russian drone repeaters in Belarus — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again raised the issue of Belarus' assistance to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has identified the presence of four Russian drone repeaters in Belarus, which are being used for attacks on Ukrainian territory.
  • President Zelenskyy urges Belarus to dismantle the equipment and cease supplying components for Russian weapons that drag Belarus into the war.

We know where Russian drone repeaters are located in Belarus — Zelenskyy

Zelensky noted that Ukraine has repeatedly given signals that Russia's involvement in this war with Belarus could lead to extremely dangerous consequences.

In particular, we have recorded that along our border in Belarus, special equipment has been installed that works for Russia, for the Russians, that helps the Russians launch drone strikes on us, on our territory. We in Ukraine know of four such repeaters in Belarus — namely in the Gomel and Brest regions. It is thanks to such equipment that strikes were carried out on the Zhytomyr, Rivne, Volyn regions, on our energy sector, on our railways — on ordinary cities, on our villages. Belarus has time to dismantle this equipment.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that Ukraine knows about every factory in Belarus that works for Russia and is working for this war.

Every enterprise that supplies components for Russian weapons — for armored vehicles, for missile systems — and also an enterprise that supplies fuel for war to Russia — is all about drawing Belarus into the war. Ukraine does not want this, and we have warned the de facto leadership of Belarus, which influences the relevant events. In general, in January-May alone, gasoline supplies from Belarus to Russia increased 13 times compared to the same period last year, and diesel fuel — three times.

Unfortunately, this helps Russia adapt to pressure and does not bring peace closer. It should be the opposite: peace should come closer, and Belarus should do the things that its de facto leadership is talking about through unofficial channels, so that we in Ukraine can really see that Belarus is really against this war. This war must be ended. Peace is needed.

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