Ukraine knows about 4 Russian drone repeaters in Belarus — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again raised the issue of Belarus' assistance to Russia in the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has identified the presence of four Russian drone repeaters in Belarus, which are being used for attacks on Ukrainian territory.
- President Zelenskyy urges Belarus to dismantle the equipment and cease supplying components for Russian weapons that drag Belarus into the war.
We know where Russian drone repeaters are located in Belarus — Zelenskyy
Zelensky noted that Ukraine has repeatedly given signals that Russia's involvement in this war with Belarus could lead to extremely dangerous consequences.
Zelensky noted that Ukraine knows about every factory in Belarus that works for Russia and is working for this war.
Unfortunately, this helps Russia adapt to pressure and does not bring peace closer. It should be the opposite: peace should come closer, and Belarus should do the things that its de facto leadership is talking about through unofficial channels, so that we in Ukraine can really see that Belarus is really against this war. This war must be ended. Peace is needed.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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