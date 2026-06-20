Ukraine knows about 4 Russian drone repeaters in Belarus — Zelenskyy

We know where Russian drone repeaters are located in Belarus — Zelenskyy

Zelensky noted that Ukraine has repeatedly given signals that Russia's involvement in this war with Belarus could lead to extremely dangerous consequences.

In particular, we have recorded that along our border in Belarus, special equipment has been installed that works for Russia, for the Russians, that helps the Russians launch drone strikes on us, on our territory. We in Ukraine know of four such repeaters in Belarus — namely in the Gomel and Brest regions. It is thanks to such equipment that strikes were carried out on the Zhytomyr, Rivne, Volyn regions, on our energy sector, on our railways — on ordinary cities, on our villages. Belarus has time to dismantle this equipment. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that Ukraine knows about every factory in Belarus that works for Russia and is working for this war.

Every enterprise that supplies components for Russian weapons — for armored vehicles, for missile systems — and also an enterprise that supplies fuel for war to Russia — is all about drawing Belarus into the war. Ukraine does not want this, and we have warned the de facto leadership of Belarus, which influences the relevant events. In general, in January-May alone, gasoline supplies from Belarus to Russia increased 13 times compared to the same period last year, and diesel fuel — three times. Share