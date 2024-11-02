Ukraine made a bold prediction regarding its own production of missiles
Ukraine
Ukraine made a bold prediction regarding its own production of missiles

Source:  OBOZ.UA

Ukraine is working on launching mass production of its own cruise and ballistic missiles, and they may appear in the Defense Forces as early as mid-2025. Such a statement was made by the director of the state-owned enterprise "Spetstechnoexport" Oleksiy Petrov.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is set to start mass production of cruise and ballistic missiles as early as 2025, as announced by the director of 'Spetstechnoexport'.
  • The development of domestic missile production is a crucial strategic move for the Ukrainian military to enhance their defense capabilities.
  • Ukrainian companies are actively working to revive their ammunition and rocket production in efforts to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers.
  • President Zelenskyi revealed the successful testing of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile, underscoring the country's progress towards self-sufficiency in defense technology.
  • Despite facing financial constraints, Ukraine remains committed to investing in high-cost missile programs to bolster its national security.

Home-made missiles may appear in Ukraine as early as 2025

Petrov noted that he had already seen flight tests of domestic missiles and "there are results".

I will say that both the state and, finally, the private sector are moving in this direction. And it was a smart decision to remove the monopoly on the missile industry. Therefore, I think that we will have our missiles, let's say, cruise and ballistic ones, by the middle of 2025.

The top official also noted that Ukraine is currently developing its own, including private production. In particular, it is about the production of 155-mm projectiles according to the NATO standard, which can work at a "fairly advantageous distance for fighting the enemy."

In addition, Ukrainian state companies are trying to restore or expand the production of ammunition and the Soviet standard, which, unfortunately, we cannot get rid of yet. A 152 mm shot that flies 30 km is absolutely necessary, as is a 122 mm. They are in constant shortage, because they were used in large quantities by the Defense Forces.

Ukraine tested a rocket of its own production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on August 27 that Ukraine had successfully tested the first ballistic missile of its own production

Rockets are a high-cost program and you have to invest money in it. There is currently no money for this in our budget. They gave everything they could.

At the same time, he announced that the first Ukrainian ballistic missile had been successfully tested. However, Zelensky did not reveal the details.

I think it's too early to talk about it. But I wanted society to appreciate people who work 24/7 at defense enterprises.

