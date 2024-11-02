Ukraine made a bold prediction regarding its own production of missiles

Ukraine is working on launching mass production of its own cruise and ballistic missiles, and they may appear in the Defense Forces as early as mid-2025. Such a statement was made by the director of the state-owned enterprise "Spetstechnoexport" Oleksiy Petrov.

Home-made missiles may appear in Ukraine as early as 2025

Petrov noted that he had already seen flight tests of domestic missiles and "there are results".

I will say that both the state and, finally, the private sector are moving in this direction. And it was a smart decision to remove the monopoly on the missile industry. Therefore, I think that we will have our missiles, let's say, cruise and ballistic ones, by the middle of 2025. Share

The top official also noted that Ukraine is currently developing its own, including private production. In particular, it is about the production of 155-mm projectiles according to the NATO standard, which can work at a "fairly advantageous distance for fighting the enemy."

In addition, Ukrainian state companies are trying to restore or expand the production of ammunition and the Soviet standard, which, unfortunately, we cannot get rid of yet. A 152 mm shot that flies 30 km is absolutely necessary, as is a 122 mm. They are in constant shortage, because they were used in large quantities by the Defense Forces.

Ukraine tested a rocket of its own production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on August 27 that Ukraine had successfully tested the first ballistic missile of its own production

Rockets are a high-cost program and you have to invest money in it. There is currently no money for this in our budget. They gave everything they could. Share

At the same time, he announced that the first Ukrainian ballistic missile had been successfully tested. However, Zelensky did not reveal the details.