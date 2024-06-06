Ukraine needs 6-7 years to restore Kakhovka Dam after its deoccupation, Ukrhydroenergo chief says

The Kakhovska Dam, destroyed by the Russians in 2023, can be rebuilt in 6-7 years after its deoccupation.
Points of attention
- It is possible to rebuild the Kakhovska Dam in 6-7 years after its deoccupation.
- The restoration process involves draining, surveying and dismantling damaged buildings and structures of the hydraulic unit.
- Ukrhydroenergo experts cannot assess the condition of structures and erosion of the bottom near the destroyed hydroelectric power station without conducting an examination.
- The Russians blew up the Kakhovska Dam on June 6, 2023. 33 people died, 28 more were injured, and 158 people went missing.
- At least one billion dollars is needed to rebuild the hydroelectric power station.
How to restore the Kakhovskaya HPP destroyed by Russia
As noted by the general director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota, according to preliminary calculations, it is possible to rebuild the station in 6-7 years. Still, before that, the territory needs to be de-occupied.
Without expertise, experts do not know how critical the situation is with structures and bottom erosion near the destroyed Kakhovskaya HPP.
Syrota noted that specialists are working daily on the restoration of other stations and are waiting for the deoccupation of the Kakhovka HPP.
On June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovska Dam
Exactly one year ago, on June 6, 2023, at 2 a.m., the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Dam, the fifth largest in Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the HPP has been under occupation, and in October 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russians had mined it.
"Ukrhydroenergo" stated that the HPP was completely destroyed and impossible to restore. Rebuilding the hydroelectric power station requires at least a billion dollars.
33 people died due to the explosion of the Kakhovka Dam. Another 28 were injured, including five policemen. 158 people went missing at that time, and the location of 64 of them was established.
