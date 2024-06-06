Ukraine needs 6-7 years to restore Kakhovka Dam after its deoccupation, Ukrhydroenergo chief says

The Kakhovska Dam, destroyed by the Russians in 2023, can be rebuilt in 6-7 years after its deoccupation.

How to restore the Kakhovskaya HPP destroyed by Russia

As noted by the general director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota, according to preliminary calculations, it is possible to rebuild the station in 6-7 years. Still, before that, the territory needs to be de-occupied.

Then we will be able to drain the place where the explosion took place, carry out a survey, and dismantle the destroyed buildings and structures of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. And then we will begin the direct reconstruction of the station, said Syrota. Share

Without expertise, experts do not know how critical the situation is with structures and bottom erosion near the destroyed Kakhovskaya HPP.

Syrota noted that specialists are working daily on the restoration of other stations and are waiting for the deoccupation of the Kakhovka HPP.

On June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovska Dam

Exactly one year ago, on June 6, 2023, at 2 a.m., the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Dam, the fifth largest in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the HPP has been under occupation, and in October 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russians had mined it.

"Ukrhydroenergo" stated that the HPP was completely destroyed and impossible to restore. Rebuilding the hydroelectric power station requires at least a billion dollars.