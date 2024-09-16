Ukraine offers the Czech Republic its help in the fight against flooding

Ukraine is ready to provide assistance to the Czech Republic, which is suffering from an abnormal flood, and to send rescue workers to the affected areas. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiga, said this during a meeting with the representative of the government of the Czech Republic on the restoration of Ukraine Tomasz Kopechny.

Ukraine is ready to send rescuers to the Czech Republic

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed sympathy for the situation and declared his readiness to help.

The Czech Republic can count on our help — we are ready to send our rescuers and special equipment to the affected areas. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The top diplomat emphasized that this decision was made by the top political leadership and that Ukraine is always ready to help.

This decision was made by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and under the coordination of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, we offered help to our partners. We are a state that is ready to come to the aid of friends in difficult times, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Share

Sybiga also thanked the representative of the Czech Republic for the support that the country provides to the Ukrainian people.

Andrii Sybiga met with the Czech delegation

The delegations discussed the implementation of partner projects in the Lviv, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions, and also focused on the Czech initiative, within the framework of which the partner countries supply artillery shells for the Armed Forces.

What is known about floods in the Czech Republic and Europe

A sharp increase in the water level is observed in several European countries, including Poland, Austria, Hungary, Germany, Romania and the Czech Republic.

A state of natural disaster was declared in the south and south-west of Poland on September 16.

In the Czech Republic, one person is already known to have died due to a flood, and seven more are considered missing.

The railway operator has canceled some flights.

The flood was caused by abnormally heavy downpours that took place in the Czech Republic on the night of September 14. Because of this, the water level rose sharply.