Ukraine offers the EU a new tough step to weaken Russia

EU Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga stressed that Ukraine has called on official Brussels to lower the maximum price for Russian oil to $30 per barrel.
Points of attention
- The proposal includes reducing the upper limit on oil prices further in the upcoming 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
- The efforts aim to weaken Russia's economy and deter its aggressive actions, showcasing Ukraine's collaboration with the EU in addressing the ongoing conflict.
What Ukraine offers to the European Union
Andriy Sybiga made a statement on this issue on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on May 20.
He drew the attention of official Brussels to the fact that the optimal price ceiling for Russian oil is $30.
According to the Ukrainian diplomat, it is extremely important to increase pressure on the aggressor country while the war is ongoing.
As mentioned earlier, on May 20, the European Union finally approved a new 17th package of sanctions against Russia.
According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, work on which has already started, may include a further reduction in the upper limit on oil prices.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-