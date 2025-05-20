Ukraine offers the EU a new tough step to weaken Russia

EU Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga stressed that Ukraine has called on official Brussels to lower the maximum price for Russian oil to $30 per barrel.

What Ukraine offers to the European Union

Andriy Sybiga made a statement on this issue on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on May 20.

He drew the attention of official Brussels to the fact that the optimal price ceiling for Russian oil is $30.

We must go beyond the 17th package. The upper limit for the price of oil, from our point of view, a reasonable price should be $30. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, it is extremely important to increase pressure on the aggressor country while the war is ongoing.

We must put pressure and we must influence the Russian banking system with sanctions... including the Central Bank," Andriy Sybiga emphasized. Share

As mentioned earlier, on May 20, the European Union finally approved a new 17th package of sanctions against Russia.