Ukraine plans to import large volumes of LNG from the US

Ukraine may purchase significant volumes of American gas this year through terminals in Germany, Greece, Lithuania, and Poland.
Points of attention
- Ukraine plans to import at least 4 billion cubic meters of gas from the United States between April and October this year.
- Half of all imports through Europe will be liquefied natural gas from the United States, with large underground storage facilities set up for American LNG.
- The cost of imports from the US is estimated to be at least $1 billion, as Ukraine readies for a stable heating season amidst geopolitical tensions with Russia.
Ukraine is betting on gas from the US
It is noted that this is necessary to cover needs after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
The head of the "GTS Operator of Ukraine" Dmytro Lippa reported that the country plans to import at least 4 billion cubic meters of gas between April and October.
Reuters estimates the cost of imports will be at least $1 billion. Ukraine has large underground storage facilities that could be used to store American liquefied gas, and President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Kyiv and the White House have discussed the possibility.
For a stable heating season, the country must accumulate at least 13 billion cubic meters of gas by mid-October.
On March 10, at the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEB), the price of Ukrnafta's liquefied gas increased to UAH 57,500-57,600/t, compared to UAH 55,100-57,340/t at the previous auction.
Ukraine sees prospects in cooperation with the United States, in particular in the supply of liquefied natural gas.
