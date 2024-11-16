Ukraine reacted to the unexpected decision of Russia regarding Austria

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga, commented on the termination of gas supplies to Austria by Russia's Gazprom.

What Russia has planned again

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is again trying to use gas supplies as a weapon.

Andriy Sybiga also warned that "the era of Europe relying on Russian gas is over."

Having cut off gas supplies to Austria, Russia is once again using energy as a weapon. However, the Austrian government will undoubtedly guarantee energy security and reject blackmail. Andriy Sybiga Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy called for the aggressor country to be completely deprived of profits from energy sources that help it finance the war.

By cutting Austria off its gas Russia once again uses energy as a weapon.



However, the Austrian government will undoubtedly ensure energy security and reject blackmail.



The era of Europe relying on Russian gas is over. Time to fully cut Russian energy profits—and war funding. — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) November 15, 2024

How Austria reacted to the decision of the Russian Federation

On November 15, the Austrian gas company OMV officially confirmed that Russia's Gazprom had informed it of the suspension of supplies from Saturday, November 16.

Russia's Gazprom announced a "suspension — and thus reduction to 0% — of natural gas supplies" from 06:00 on November 16, according to an official statement. Share

It is important to understand that the termination occurred after the Austrian energy company announced that it was suspending payments to Gazprom to repay a 230 million euro arbitration award.

The supply of Russian gas transiting through the territory of Ukraine to Austria stops just in time for the temperature drop and the start of the heating season.