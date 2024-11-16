Ukraine reacted to the unexpected decision of Russia regarding Austria

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga, commented on the termination of gas supplies to Austria by Russia's Gazprom.
- Ukraine reacts to new blackmail from Russia.
- The Austrian government guarantees the provision of energy security after the cessation of gas supplies from the Russian Federation.
- Sybiga calls to deprive Russia of profits from energy sources to finance the war against Ukraine.
What Russia has planned again
According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is again trying to use gas supplies as a weapon.
Andriy Sybiga also warned that "the era of Europe relying on Russian gas is over."
Against this background, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy called for the aggressor country to be completely deprived of profits from energy sources that help it finance the war.
How Austria reacted to the decision of the Russian Federation
On November 15, the Austrian gas company OMV officially confirmed that Russia's Gazprom had informed it of the suspension of supplies from Saturday, November 16.
It is important to understand that the termination occurred after the Austrian energy company announced that it was suspending payments to Gazprom to repay a 230 million euro arbitration award.
The supply of Russian gas transiting through the territory of Ukraine to Austria stops just in time for the temperature drop and the start of the heating season.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that OMV previously predicted a similar option and assured that they had diversified gas supplies with the help of non-Russian sources, as well as additional capacities.
