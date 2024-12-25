Ukraine received 150 million euros from the EU. Where will the funds be directed

The European Union has provided Ukraine with a second tranche of grant aid worth €150 million to support rapid reconstruction. Part of the money will go towards school meals.

What is known about the new tranche to Ukraine from the EU?

As reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine on December 25, the funds will be directed to:

free meals for primary school students — 65 million euros,

restoration of port infrastructure — 50 million euros,

support for agriculture — 20 million euros,

restoration of critical infrastructure — 15 million euros.

This tranche is part of the agreement between Ukraine and the EU under the "Support to the Rapid Recovery of Ukraine" program, the total amount of which is 300 million euros.

Ukraine received the first tranche of 150 million in December 2023.

Ukraine received 4.1 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"This support demonstrates Ukraine's significant progress in implementing key reforms envisaged in the Plan for Ukraine - from the fight against corruption to the development of the energy sector and environmental protection," Shmyhal emphasized. Share

He added that consistent EU support under the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for 50 billion euros by 2027, strengthens Ukraine's resilience and brings it closer to EU accession.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that the funds received will be used to finance priority needs of the state budget, in particular in the social and humanitarian spheres.