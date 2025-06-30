Ukraine received $1.7 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets from Canada
Ukraine received $1.7 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets from Canada

Denis Shmyhal
Canada
Canada transferred about $1.7 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as part of the G7 initiative.

Points of attention

  • Canada transferred $1.7 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine under the ERA initiative as part of the G7 collaboration.
  • Ukraine has received a total of around $17.6 billion this year from frozen Russian assets, with $1.7 billion coming from Canada.

Ukraine received $1.7 billion from Canada under the ERA

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in his X.

The Prime Minister reported that Ukraine received about $1.7 billion (2.3 billion Canadian dollars) from Canada as part of the ERA initiative, which are funds from the proceeds of Russian assets frozen in the West.

He noted that, together with this tranche, Ukraine has already received about $17.6 billion since the beginning of the year from frozen Russian assets.

Grateful to Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and everyone involved in this program. We insist on the full confiscation of frozen Russian funds. They are needed to pay compensation to victims of aggression and to rebuild our state. This will also be an act of justice to prevent aggressive wars in the future.

