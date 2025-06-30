Ukraine received $1.7 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets from Canada

Canada transferred about $1.7 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as part of the G7 initiative.

The Prime Minister reported that Ukraine received about $1.7 billion (2.3 billion Canadian dollars) from Canada as part of the ERA initiative, which are funds from the proceeds of Russian assets frozen in the West.

He noted that, together with this tranche, Ukraine has already received about $17.6 billion since the beginning of the year from frozen Russian assets.

🇨🇦🇺🇦 Ukraine has received approximately 1.7 bn dollars (2.3 bn Canadian dollars) from Canada under the ERA initiative. These funds are backed by revenues from frozen russian assets. Together with our partners, we are forcing russia to pay for its crimes and destruction. Since the… — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) June 30, 2025