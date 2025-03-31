Ukraine received $400 million in aid from the IMF

Ukraine received another tranche of assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The amount of support amounted to $400 million.
The IMF has provided Ukraine with another tranche: what is known
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
As Shmyhal explained, the funds were received after the successful seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.
Total IMF support under the initiative has reached over $10 billion.
In February, Ukraine and the IMF agreed at staff level on the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. The new assistance was conditional on approval of the review by the IMF Executive Board.
