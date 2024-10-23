Ukraine received a new tranche from the IMF in the amount of 1.1 billion dollars

Ukraine received $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund. The funds will be used to cover important budget expenditures of a non-military nature.
Ukraine received a tranche from the IMF
Denys Shmyhal noted that the funds will be used to cover non-military budget expenditures.
Shmyhal added that the government is already starting joint work with the IMF on the next round of revising the financing program.
This is already the third IMF tranche since the beginning of the year. In March, Ukraine received $900 million in March and $2.2 billion in July. The total amount since the beginning of the year reached 4.2 billion dollars. Another tranche of $1.1 billion is expected in December.
What is important to know about the program of cooperation with the IMF "Extended financing mechanism"
On March 31, the Executive Board of the IMF approved a four-year extended financing program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
The Fund emphasizes that it is a loan of 15.6 billion dollars for Ukraine.
As mentioned earlier, the program consists of two parts: urgent funding to win the war; post-war reconstruction.
We remind you that in June 2024, a new tranche of $2.2 billion was allocated to Ukraine.
