Ukraine received a new tranche of aid from the EU in the amount of almost 2.3 billion euros

On December 22, Ukraine received a new tranche of direct budget assistance from the European Union in the amount of about 2.3 billion euros. This is the Ukraine Facility program.

The EU has provided Ukraine with another tranche of aid

This is the sixth regular tranche provided for under Pillar I of the Instrument. The funds will be used to finance the state's priority social and humanitarian expenditures.

To receive this tranche from the EU, Ukraine completed:

eight reform steps necessary for the allocation of the sixth tranche;

one step that was foreseen as part of the fourth tranche.

"Support under the Ukraine Facility is key to strengthening Ukraine's macro-financial stability and the smooth functioning of public administration in wartime. The successful implementation of over 60 steps of the Ukraine Plan confirms our commitment to reforms, recovery and progress towards membership in the European Union," said Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. Share

The Ukraine Facility is a program of financial support to Ukraine from the EU in the amount of 50 billion euros during 2024-2027. This program is aimed at ensuring the country's macroeconomic stability, reconstruction, modernization of the country and deepening Ukraine's European integration.