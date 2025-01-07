Ukraine rescues 3 more children from temporarily occupied territories

Three more children – a 17-year-old boy and two underage boys – were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied regions, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported.
- A 17-year-old boy and two underage boys returned to their homeland.
- The Russians persecuted the young man because of his pro-Ukrainian position and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukraine continues to fight for every child under occupation
Dmytro Lubinets said that the mother of the younger boys was forced to leave Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.
According to the ombudsman, the woman was separated from her two young sons, who remained in the temporarily occupied territory in the Donetsk region with their biological father.
What is also important to understand is that the 17-year-old even risked his life to return to his homeland.
As it turned out, the Russians were persecuting the guy because of his pro-Ukrainian position and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the ombudsman, the teenager is currently receiving humanitarian and material support and is preparing to study at a Ukrainian educational institution.
Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children — what's important to know
The Online.UA documentary "Damaged Childhood" tells the story of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
It was filmed in 2023, but it still remains relevant.
The film collects real stories of children and their families who have suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as comments from leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers, and experts in the protection of children's rights.
The film's heroes went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, and some were separated from their parents during so-called filtration measures.
