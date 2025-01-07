Ukraine rescues 3 more children from temporarily occupied territories

Three more children – a 17-year-old boy and two underage boys – were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied regions, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported.

Ukraine continues to fight for every child under occupation

Dmytro Lubinets said that the mother of the younger boys was forced to leave Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

According to the ombudsman, the woman was separated from her two young sons, who remained in the temporarily occupied territory in the Donetsk region with their biological father.

The woman was unable to get her children back on her own, so she turned to our Office. She managed to help: the children were evacuated from the occupied territory and reunited with their mother. Today, this family is together, safe, and taking the first steps towards healing the wounds of the war, — emphasized the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights. Share

What is also important to understand is that the 17-year-old even risked his life to return to his homeland.

As it turned out, the Russians were persecuting the guy because of his pro-Ukrainian position and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the occupied territory, he supported Ukraine. Because of this, he was persecuted by representatives of the occupation authorities: interrogations, threats, and intimidation became commonplace for the guy. However, neither fear nor pressure broke his spirit. Dmytro Lubinets Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada

According to the ombudsman, the teenager is currently receiving humanitarian and material support and is preparing to study at a Ukrainian educational institution.

Photo: facebook.com/dmytro.lubinets

Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children — what's important to know

The Online.UA documentary "Damaged Childhood" tells the story of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

It was filmed in 2023, but it still remains relevant.

The film collects real stories of children and their families who have suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as comments from leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers, and experts in the protection of children's rights.