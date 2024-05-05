Ukraine responds to Russia's putting Zelenskyy on wanted list

After Russia put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the so-called 'wanted' list, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued an official statement.

MFA responds to Russia's putting Zelenskyy on wanted list

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the move is "evidence of the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda, which do not know what other newsworthy reason to invent to attract attention".

We would like to remind you that, unlike the worthless Russian announcements, the International Criminal Court's warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on suspicion of war crimes is quite real and is enforceable in 123 countries. Share

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. They are responsible for a war crime in the form of illegal deportation of the population (children) and illegal transfer of the population (children) from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.

Russia puts Zelensky and others on the wanted list

On 4 May, the Russian Interior Ministry put President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his predecessor Petro Poroshenko on the wanted list. It is not known under what article they are wanted.

Subsequently, the Russian Interior Ministry also put the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk, on the wanted list.

Pavlyuk is also wanted in Russia under an unnamed criminal article.

Previously, Ukrainian officials have been put on the wanted list in Russia. For example, in March, a Moscow court arrested the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, in absentia. He is accused of allegedly committing a terrorist act.

The Russian Federation is also "looking for" the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, and the Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

Singer Jamala is also on the Russian wanted list.