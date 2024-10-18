Ukraine returned 501 fallen defenders

As a result of the repatriation measures, 501 defenders who died in the war were returned to Ukraine on October 18.
- 501 fallen defenders who died in the war were successfully returned to Ukraine on October 18 through a collaborative effort involving various government agencies and international organizations.
- The bodies of the fallen soldiers were repatriated to their families for a decent burial in adherence to international conventions.
- Through the joint efforts of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, and other entities, the repatriation operation was a success.
- The operation involved the return of defenders from various directions, including Avdiyiv, Bakhmut, Mariinsky, Vugledar, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk, as well as from a morgue in Russia.
- The returning of the fallen defenders was carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions, with further identification by law enforcement officers and forensic experts before handing them over to their families for burial.
More than 500 fallen defenders of Ukraine returned home
In particular, it was possible to return 382 bodies of defenders who died in the Avdiyiv direction, 56 fallen soldiers from the Bakhmut direction, 45 bodies of defenders from the Mariinsky direction, six bodies of fallen defenders in the Vugledar direction.
This is reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies to designated state institutions. Law enforcement officers and forensic medical experts will identify the victims. After that, the fallen defenders will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial.
The defenders were able to be returned thanks to the cooperation of the staff of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Issues of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the Central Committee of the Central Security Service, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other representatives of the structures Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine, as well as with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
What is known about the operation to return the bodies of 250 dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
It is noted that on August 2, the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers were returned from the Russian-occupied areas of Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region, as well as from morgues on the territory of Russia.
The process of returning the bodies was carried out with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Central Security Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments, and international organizations.
It is emphasized that the transfer of the bodies of the fallen soldiers took place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.
