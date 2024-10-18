Ukraine returned 501 fallen defenders

As a result of the repatriation measures, 501 defenders who died in the war were returned to Ukraine on October 18.

More than 500 fallen defenders of Ukraine returned home

In particular, it was possible to return 382 bodies of defenders who died in the Avdiyiv direction, 56 fallen soldiers from the Bakhmut direction, 45 bodies of defenders from the Mariinsky direction, six bodies of fallen defenders in the Vugledar direction.

This is reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Also, four fallen soldiers in the Zaporizhia direction, seven dead defenders who fought in the Luhansk direction were returned home, and it was also possible to return one fallen soldier from a morgue on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies to designated state institutions. Law enforcement officers and forensic medical experts will identify the victims. After that, the fallen defenders will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial.

The defenders were able to be returned thanks to the cooperation of the staff of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Issues of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the Central Committee of the Central Security Service, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and other representatives of the structures Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine, as well as with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

What is known about the operation to return the bodies of 250 dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

It is noted that on August 2, the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers were returned from the Russian-occupied areas of Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region, as well as from morgues on the territory of Russia.

The process of returning the bodies was carried out with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Central Security Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments, and international organizations.

It is emphasized that the transfer of the bodies of the fallen soldiers took place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.