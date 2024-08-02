According to the representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, the bodies of 250 dead Ukrainian soldiers were returned to Ukraine.
What is known about the operation to return the bodies of 250 dead Ukrainian soldiers
It is noted that the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers were returned from the Russian-occupied areas of Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region, as well as from morgues on the territory of Russia.
The process of returning the bodies was carried out with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Central Security Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments, and international organizations.
It is emphasized that the transfer of the bodies of the fallen soldiers took place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.
When the relatives of the dead will be able to receive their bodies for a dignified burial
Now the returned bodies of the fallen Ukrainian defenders will be transported to the relevant state institutions, where representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will establish their identities.
After identification, the bodies of the fallen defenders will be handed over to their relatives for a dignified burial.
