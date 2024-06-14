Ukraine returned bodies of 254 fallen defenders

On June 14, the bodies of 254 servicemen of the Armed Forces, who gave their lives for the independence of our country in the war against Russia, were brought to Ukraine.

On June 14, another transfer of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers took place.

The Coordination Headquarters report this for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

According to the results of repatriation measures, 254 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine. Share

In particular, it was possible to repatriate:

the bodies of 221 defenders who fought in the Donetsk direction;

25 soldiers who gave their lives in the Zaporozhzhia direction;

4 fallen defenders from the Luhansk direction;

4 dead soldiers whose bodies were transferred from morgues on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will identify the victims.

The bodies of 212 defenders were returned to Ukraine

The bodies of the fallen soldiers were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine on May 31.

It was possible to return the bodies of 212 fallen Defenders to their native land, particularly from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kharkiv directions, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT). Share

The repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Central Security Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments, and international organizations.