On the shield: Ukraine returned the bodies of 254 defenders
On June 14, another transfer of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers took place.
The Coordination Headquarters report this for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
In particular, it was possible to repatriate:
the bodies of 221 defenders who fought in the Donetsk direction;
25 soldiers who gave their lives in the Zaporozhzhia direction;
4 fallen defenders from the Luhansk direction;
4 dead soldiers whose bodies were transferred from morgues on the territory of the Russian Federation.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will identify the victims.
The bodies of 212 defenders were returned to Ukraine
The bodies of the fallen soldiers were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine on May 31.
The repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Central Security Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments, and international organizations.
And at the end of April, Ukraine returned the bodies of another 140 servicemen who died in the war. Most of the fallen heroes fought in the Donetsk direction.
