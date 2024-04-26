Ukraine brings back bodies of 140 fallen soldiers

Ukraine returned the bodies of another 140 servicemen who died in the war. Most of the fallen heroes fought in the Donetsk direction.

The defenders' bodies were returned to Ukraine

The bodies of the fallen soldiers were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Succeeded in returning:

112 bodies of defenders who fought in the Donetsk direction

20 fallen soldiers in the Luhansk direction

5 — from the Sumy direction

2 — from the Zaporizhia direction and one from the Kherson direction.

It is noted that the bodies of fallen soldiers will first be handed over to law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts. This is necessary to establish the persons of the dead.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross were involved in the return of the bodies of the soldiers.

What is known about the return of the bodies of fallen soldiers

Russia and Ukraine regularly exchange bodies. During the last repatriation event.

Thus, on April 12, 99 more bodies of fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures.

Yury Taraniuk, head of the Coordinating Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said in August 2023, Russia is handing over to Ukraine the bodies of soldiers who were officially recognised as prisoners of war. Although there were no reports of deterioration of their health or serious condition. This calls into question the quality of the work or whether the enemy has a medical board.

As of March 1, according to the data of the ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, in Ukraine, it was possible to identify more than 2,800 bodies and fragments of the bodies of dead Ukrainian service members.