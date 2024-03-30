Ukraine returns bodies of 121 fallen AFU soldiers

On March 29, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW) officially announced that as a result of repatriation measures, 121 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine.

According to the latest data, it was possible to repatriate 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who fought in the Luhansk region, 107 fallen soldiers from the Donetsk region and two fighters from the Zaporizhia region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will establish the identities of the dead, the CHTPW statement says. Share

In addition, it is emphasised that after identification, the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial.

It is essential to understand that the fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to be returned thanks to the cooperation of the staff of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, other representatives of the structures of the Security and Defence Sector of Ukraine.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

