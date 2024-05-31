Ukraine returned bodies of 212 fallen defenders

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 212 fallen defenders from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Kharkiv sectors, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Ukraine returned bodies of fallen defenders

The repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Central Security Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments, and international organisations.

The transfer of bodies of fallen soldiers is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will identify the victims.

After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their relatives for a dignified burial.

What is known about return of bodies of fallen soldiers

Russia and Ukraine regularly exchange bodies. During the last repatriation event.

On April 26, Ukraine returned the bodies of 140 servicemen who died in the war. Most of the fallen heroes fought in the Donetsk direction.

As Yuriy Taraniuk, head of the Coordinating Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said in August 2023, Russia is handing over to Ukraine the bodies of soldiers who were officially recognised as prisoners of war. Although there were no reports of deterioration of their health or serious condition. This calls into question the quality of the work or whether the enemy has a medical board.

We will remind that as of March 1, according to the data of the ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, in Ukraine it was possible to identify more than 2,800 bodies and fragments of the bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen.