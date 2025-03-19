Ukraine returns 197 defenders from Russian captivity

Ukraine held another prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation on March 19. 175 defenders returned from enemy captivity, and another 22 defenders are returning home thanks to measures outside of the exchanges.
197 defenders of Ukraine returned from Russian captivity
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelensky noted that this is one of the largest exchanges in recent times. Soldiers, sergeants, and officers were returned.
Soldiers who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the Armed Forces, Navy, National Guard, Territorial Defense Forces and Border Guard Service. They defended Ukraine in various directions — in Mariupol, in Azovstal, in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson regions, as well as in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy and Kursk regions.
Three of the released were under so-called "investigation," which can be considered additional torture for both Ukrainian servicemen and their families and loved ones, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.
Servicemen defended the city of Mariupol — 31 (including defenders of “Azovstal” — 18), Donetsk region — 74, Luhansk region — 39, Kharkiv region — 8, Kherson region — 5, two each — Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhia region, Sumy region, and participated in hostilities in Kursk region.
Among those rescued from Russian captivity this time were 166 privates and sergeants and nine officers.
