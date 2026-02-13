Ukraine returns five more children abducted by Russia

Five Ukrainian children were returned from the territories temporarily occupied by the Russians and the Russian Federation as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back Ua.
Ukraine returns 5 children abducted by Russia
This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets.
According to Lubinets, this happened thanks to the active efforts of the team of the Ombudsman's Office, within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back Ua. The public organization Save Ukraine also joined this process. The Ombudsman thanked them for their support.
A similar family separation, Lubinets noted, was also experienced by a four-year-old brother and six-year-old sister. They were also kidnapped by Russians from the Kherson Children's Home. The children were deported for four years and did not see their mother.
The woman last hugged her children when they were practically babies. Today they are together again.
Lubinets told another story - about a nine-year-old boy: the child and his mother ended up in Russia, where the woman died of a serious illness. At first, the boy's grandfather tried to take him away, but he failed.
In total, 1,985 children have already been returned since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the ombudsman reported.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
