According to representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the bodies of 503 Ukrainian heroes who died in the criminal war unleashed by Russia have been returned to Ukraine.

What is known about the return to Ukraine of the bodies of the fallen soldiers?

The Coordination Headquarters emphasized that the bodies of Ukrainian defenders who fought and died in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia regions were returned.

Among the returning defenders:

403 soldiers from the Donetsk direction;

12 from the Luhansk direction;

57 from Zaporizhia direction.

Also, 31 deceased Ukrainian servicemen were returned from morgues in Russia.

Who participated in the return of the bodies of the fallen Ukrainian defenders?

It is emphasized that the defenders were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Human Rights Ombudsman, the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, other structures, and with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The bodies of the fallen soldiers will be handed over to law enforcement agencies and forensic experts. The procedure is necessary to identify the deceased.