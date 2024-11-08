Representatives of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that the bodies of 563 soldiers who died as a result of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin were returned to Ukraine from the aggressor country of Russia.
What is known about the return to Ukraine of the bodies of fallen defenders
The Coordinating Headquarters noted that the bodies of 320 dead Ukrainian defenders were returned to Donetsk region, of which 89 were from the Bakhmut direction.
In addition, 154 dead Ukrainian defenders were returned from morgues on the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
The return of the bodies of the dead Ukrainian soldiers took place thanks to the cooperation of the staff of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CU Central Security Service), State Emergency Service of Ukraine, other representatives of the structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.
Special thanks to the International Committee of the Red Cross for their support.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts will identify the victims.
What is known about prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
On the night of October 19, the 58th exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place — another 95 Ukrainian soldiers were rescued from enemy captivity.
It is worth noting that the new exchange took place thanks to the coordinated work of the Coordination Staff on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
It was possible to save many Ukrainians who received the so-called "sentences" of the judicial system of the aggressor country and were "sentenced": 28 — to long terms, and 20 — to life imprisonment for protecting their own land from the aggressor.
In addition, it is emphasized that 69 soldiers and sergeants and 26 officers are among those dismissed.
Many have serious illnesses and the effects of severe injuries, as well as severe weight loss due to torture and malnutrition.
The rescued soldiers defended Mariupol for 86 days, were ordered to leave the territory of "Azovstal" and spent 2.5 years in Russian captivity.
