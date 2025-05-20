According to the conviction of American leader Donald Trump, it is the new Pope Leo XIV who can perfectly cope with the role of mediator in the process of ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine in his place.
Points of attention
- Preparatory work for talks initiated, signaling a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow.
- Stay informed on the evolving dynamics of international diplomacy as Pope Leo XIV steps into the spotlight as a key figure in the peace process.
Trump is betting on the Pope
Journalists point out that Leo XIV's proposal to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in the Vatican was an important step for the first pontiff born in the United States.
What is important to understand is that this happened against the backdrop of the slow retreat of US leader Donald Trump from the role of mediator in negotiations.
It's no secret that the Vatican has acted as a mediator in complex diplomatic issues before.
After talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Trump made it clear that the Vatican had expressed great interest in holding talks.
According to Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, preparatory work has already started.
She hopes that talks between Kyiv and Moscow will begin immediately after her phone call with Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and other European leaders.
