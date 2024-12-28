British journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine has made a final decision to stop the transit of Russian gas through its territory from January 1, 2025. This may lead to the Russian Federation starting to attack Ukraine's gas infrastructure, which has not happened before.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is under pressure from some European countries to continue transiting Russian gas.
- It is ready to transport gas from other sources.
- Protecting Ukraine's 38,600-kilometer gas pipeline system from Russian attacks is critical in the event of a disruption of transit.
A critical moment for Ukraine and Russia
We cannot ignore the fact that Ukraine is under pressure from some European countries, in particular Slovakia, which demand the continuation of Russian gas transit.
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has long made it clear that he will block the transit of Russian gas, which fuels the Kremlin's war machine.
Despite this, Kyiv agrees to transport gas from other countries if this option satisfies the partners.
What are Putin and his allies seeking?
According to foreign experts, "gas negotiations will have significance beyond Ukraine."
What is important to understand is that for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and for Slovak leader Robert Fico, the most profitable option would be for European buyers to continue purchasing gas directly from Gazprom.
Ukrainian diplomats reported that negotiations are ongoing and the possibility of a last-minute agreement cannot be completely ruled out.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-