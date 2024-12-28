British journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine has made a final decision to stop the transit of Russian gas through its territory from January 1, 2025. This may lead to the Russian Federation starting to attack Ukraine's gas infrastructure, which has not happened before.

A critical moment for Ukraine and Russia

We cannot ignore the fact that Ukraine is under pressure from some European countries, in particular Slovakia, which demand the continuation of Russian gas transit.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has long made it clear that he will block the transit of Russian gas, which fuels the Kremlin's war machine.

Despite this, Kyiv agrees to transport gas from other countries if this option satisfies the partners.

In making his decision, the Ukrainian leader must consider the need to protect the country's 38,600-kilometer gas pipeline system. The network has not been hit in the past three years because it has been carrying Russian gas. If supplies are cut off, the system could become a target, as has already been the case with gas storage facilities and electricity sources, creating additional technical challenges that would make it difficult to heat Ukrainian homes in winter.

What are Putin and his allies seeking?

According to foreign experts, "gas negotiations will have significance beyond Ukraine."

What is important to understand is that for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and for Slovak leader Robert Fico, the most profitable option would be for European buyers to continue purchasing gas directly from Gazprom.

In this case, Russia will remain in the EU market without the need to share revenues with intermediaries, and Slovakia will save on additional transit costs, the publication writes.

Ukrainian diplomats reported that negotiations are ongoing and the possibility of a last-minute agreement cannot be completely ruled out.