Ukraine, the US and Russia do not have a common view on Donbas — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the participants in the negotiations, who are currently discussing a peace initiative mediated by the United States, have different visions on the issue of territories in the east of the country.

Peace talks are stalling over the Donbas issue — Zelenskyy

The head of state said this in a telephone interview.

There are visions of the US, Russia, and Ukraine — and we do not have a single view on Donbas. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the President, elements of the US plan require further discussion on a number of "sensitive issues," including security guarantees for Ukraine and control over the eastern regions.

He added that the negotiations have not yet reached an agreement on the issue of the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Zelenskyy also said that Kyiv insists on a separate agreement on security guarantees from Western allies, primarily the United States.