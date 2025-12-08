Ukraine, the US and Russia do not have a common view on Donbas — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the participants in the negotiations, who are currently discussing a peace initiative mediated by the United States, have different visions on the issue of territories in the east of the country.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy highlights the diverging perspectives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia on the territories in eastern Ukraine.
- The US-led peace initiative faces obstacles as discussions on security guarantees and territorial control remain unresolved.
- Negotiations stall as the parties fail to reach an agreement on the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in relation to the Donbas conflict.
Peace talks are stalling over the Donbas issue — Zelenskyy
The head of state said this in a telephone interview.
According to the President, elements of the US plan require further discussion on a number of "sensitive issues," including security guarantees for Ukraine and control over the eastern regions.
He added that the negotiations have not yet reached an agreement on the issue of the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Zelenskyy also said that Kyiv insists on a separate agreement on security guarantees from Western allies, primarily the United States.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-