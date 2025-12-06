Armed Forces Day of Ukraine. Zelenskyy addressed the soldiers and the people

Armed Forces Day of Ukraine is a holiday in honor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, celebrated annually on December 6. According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, today we salute the heroes who, holding weapons in their hands, prove Ukrainian strength and invincibility.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy underlined the significance of knowing the stories of soldiers with different destinies who all deserve the same respect for their service.
- The celebration of Armed Forces Day reflects a new Ukraine where respect for soldiers has evolved into an art and can be seen throughout the country.
Zelensky recorded a special address on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As the president noted, it is the Ukrainian soldiers who unite our people in struggle, gratitude, memory, and, of course, in great respect.
The Head of State reminded Ukrainians how important it is to know everyone's history: those who defended their native Kyiv and then flew to help in the blockaded Mariupol.
