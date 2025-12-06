Armed Forces Day of Ukraine. Zelenskyy addressed the soldiers and the people

Armed Forces Day of Ukraine is a holiday in honor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, celebrated annually on December 6. According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, today we salute the heroes who, holding weapons in their hands, prove Ukrainian strength and invincibility.

Zelensky recorded a special address on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the president noted, it is the Ukrainian soldiers who unite our people in struggle, gratitude, memory, and, of course, in great respect.

This respect of ours is not only in support, prayers, not only in donations and words that everyone will certainly write today to their own — native soldiers, which everyone has. This respect is about something more. It has become a separate phenomenon, a phenomenon of the new Ukraine. This respect has become art. And this respect is around us — in our cities, on our streets and in our homes. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State reminded Ukrainians how important it is to know everyone's history: those who defended their native Kyiv and then flew to help in the blockaded Mariupol.