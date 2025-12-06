Armed Forces Day of Ukraine. Zelenskyy addressed the soldiers and the people
Ukraine
Armed Forces Day of Ukraine. Zelenskyy addressed the soldiers and the people

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky recorded a special address on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces Day of Ukraine is a holiday in honor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, celebrated annually on December 6. According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, today we salute the heroes who, holding weapons in their hands, prove Ukrainian strength and invincibility.

  • Zelenskyy underlined the significance of knowing the stories of soldiers with different destinies who all deserve the same respect for their service.
  • The celebration of Armed Forces Day reflects a new Ukraine where respect for soldiers has evolved into an art and can be seen throughout the country.

Zelensky recorded a special address on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the president noted, it is the Ukrainian soldiers who unite our people in struggle, gratitude, memory, and, of course, in great respect.

This respect of ours is not only in support, prayers, not only in donations and words that everyone will certainly write today to their own — native soldiers, which everyone has. This respect is about something more. It has become a separate phenomenon, a phenomenon of the new Ukraine. This respect has become art. And this respect is around us — in our cities, on our streets and in our homes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State reminded Ukrainians how important it is to know everyone's history: those who defended their native Kyiv and then flew to help in the blockaded Mariupol.

Or grew up in Donbas and defended the capital. Was a world champion in jiu-jitsu, and became a defender of Ukraine. Who was a world-famous opera singer, and became a Ukrainian warrior. And the one who was a jeweler, had, as friends say, golden hands and destroyed the occupiers with these hands. Different destinies. Same values. Different names. Same respect for everyone.

