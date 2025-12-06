On December 6, a local oil refinery in the city of Ryazan was again hit by drones. It is important to understand that this has happened for the ninth time in the last year. Loud explosions thundered in the city, and large-scale fires broke out.
Points of attention
- With a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, the Ryazan Refinery is a key player in the oil industry in Russia, producing a variety of refined products including aviation fuel.
- The incident raises concerns about the security of critical infrastructure and the challenges faced in protecting such facilities from future attacks.
A new “bavovna” covered Russia on December 6
According to eyewitnesses, the Ryazan Oil Refinery was attacked again.
The regional governor, Pavlo Malkov, immediately made a statement on this matter.
He officially confirmed that the attack resulted in fires, but that there were no civilian casualties.
It is worth noting that the Ryazan Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, is among the largest oil refineries in the aggressor country.
It is actively engaged in the production of A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel, TS-1 jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other petroleum refining products.
