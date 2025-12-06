Watch: Oil refinery on fire in Ryazan, Russia, after drone attack
Watch: Oil refinery on fire in Ryazan, Russia, after drone attack

A new “bavovna” covered Russia on December 6
Source:  online.ua

On December 6, a local oil refinery in the city of Ryazan was again hit by drones. It is important to understand that this has happened for the ninth time in the last year. Loud explosions thundered in the city, and large-scale fires broke out.

Points of attention

  • With a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, the Ryazan Refinery is a key player in the oil industry in Russia, producing a variety of refined products including aviation fuel.
  • The incident raises concerns about the security of critical infrastructure and the challenges faced in protecting such facilities from future attacks.

According to eyewitnesses, the Ryazan Oil Refinery was attacked again.

The regional governor, Pavlo Malkov, immediately made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that the attack resulted in fires, but that there were no civilian casualties.

According to Astra, this is at least the 9th attack on the Ryazan Refinery since the beginning of 2025. The calculation is based on the editorial office's own exclusive data, OSINT analyses, and official statements from the Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

It is worth noting that the Ryazan Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, is among the largest oil refineries in the aggressor country.

It is actively engaged in the production of A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel, TS-1 jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other petroleum refining products.

The plant produces an average of 840 thousand tons of aviation kerosene per year and is involved in supplying the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Army.

