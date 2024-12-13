Ukraine to produce assault rifles according to NATO standards

One of the enterprises of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" has begun assembling NATO-standard rifles under the license of Česká zbrojovka.

Ukraine has begun production of assault rifles according to NATO standards

In November 2024, one of the enterprises of the Joint-Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" began licensed assembly of BREN-2 rifles. This is a practical continuation of cooperation with Česká zbrojovka, a subsidiary of Colt CZ (Czech Republic).

It is noted that currently the agreement with partners provides for the localization of assembly. In the future, full production of NATO-standard assault rifles will be established in Ukraine.

According to Oleg Hulyak, Director General of Ukroboronprom, the partnership with the Czech company is another step towards integrating the domestic defense-industrial complex into the industrial chains of NATO countries. Share

Ukroboronprom will receive a Czech license to produce rifles

The Ukrainian Defense Industry (UDI) company will receive a license from Česká zbrojovka as to manufacture small arms.

This was reported by the UOP press service in February 2024.