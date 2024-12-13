Ukraine to produce assault rifles according to NATO standards
Source:  Ukroboronprom

One of the enterprises of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" has begun assembling NATO-standard rifles under the license of Česká zbrojovka.

  • Ukraine has commenced assembly of NATO-standard assault rifles under a license from Česká zbrojovka, signaling a significant step towards enhancing the country's defense capabilities.
  • The partnership with Česká zbrojovka will enable Ukraine to establish full production of high-quality firearms in the country, ultimately equipping the Armed Forces of Ukraine with proven standard rifles.
  • By localizing the assembly of BREN-2 rifles and obtaining a license from the Czech company, Ukraine aims to integrate its defense-industrial complex into the industrial chains of NATO countries, enhancing collaboration and operational capabilities.
  • The license transfer agreement with Česká zbrojovka will facilitate the production of NATO-standard rifles, including the CZ BREN 2 model, in Ukraine, further strengthening the country's defense industry.
  • Ukraine's initiative to manufacture NATO-standard assault rifles aligns with its goal to enhance national security and defense preparedness, highlighting a strategic move towards self-sufficiency in arms production.

In November 2024, one of the enterprises of the Joint-Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" began licensed assembly of BREN-2 rifles. This is a practical continuation of cooperation with Česká zbrojovka, a subsidiary of Colt CZ (Czech Republic).

It is noted that currently the agreement with partners provides for the localization of assembly. In the future, full production of NATO-standard assault rifles will be established in Ukraine.

According to Oleg Hulyak, Director General of Ukroboronprom, the partnership with the Czech company is another step towards integrating the domestic defense-industrial complex into the industrial chains of NATO countries.

Ukroboronprom will receive a Czech license to produce rifles

The Ukrainian Defense Industry (UDI) company will receive a license from Česká zbrojovka as to manufacture small arms.

This was reported by the UOP press service in February 2024.

Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" has entered into a letter of intent with the Czech company Česká zbrojovka as, a subsidiary of Colt CZ Group SE, signing a license transfer agreement. This will allow the production of NATO-standard rifles, including the CZ BREN 2 model, in Ukraine and equip the Armed Forces of Ukraine with proven, high-quality standard firearms that will enhance their operational capabilities.

