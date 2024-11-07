Ukraine needs weapons — Zelensky at the summit of the European Political Community

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the summit of the European Political Community on November 7, where he emphasized that making "concessions" with Russia is "suicide for all of Europe." And Ukraine needs weapons, not "hugs with Putin."

Zelensky spoke at the summit of the European Political Community

Since the July summit of the European Political Community in Britain, there has been a lot of talk about the need to give in to Putin, retreat, make some "concessions". And some of those present here strongly advocated for Ukraine to make "concessions" to Putin, Zelenskyy said at the summit. Share

He called it "unacceptable for Ukraine and suicide for all of Europe." According to him, the concept of "peace through strength" has proven its realism and effectiveness more than once and now it is needed again.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also emphasized that Russia started a war against Ukraine not because it needed more territory, an atom, that it wanted global power, first — control over Ukraine, and then — over all of Europe.

The president also thanked the partners for their support, but emphasized that this war is taking place on Ukrainian soil, so "it is Ukraine that should decide what should and should not be on the agenda to end this war."

He also noted that during the Russian-Ukrainian war, the "failure of certain European approaches" became visible.

For example, the closer the country is to Russia, the weaker the concept of neutrality becomes. The rapid accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO showed how European and Alliance leaders actually envision guaranteed security—not in words, but through NATO. Ukraine took note of this. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

At the end of the speech, the president emphasized that Ukraine and all of Europe need leverage on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyi added that "together we can not only stop Russia's war against Ukraine, but also respond to other challenges."

Zelensky arrived in Hungary

On November 7, Zelensky arrived in Hungary on a visit to the summit of the European Political Community, the Hungarian publication telex reported.

One by one, world leaders arrived at the summit of the European Political Community, including Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Heads of state and government of 47 European countries are currently invited to Budapest. Share

Note that this is Volodymyr Zelenskyi's first visit to Hungary since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.