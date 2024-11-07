Ukraine needs weapons — Zelensky at the summit of the European Political Community

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the summit of the European Political Community on November 7, where he emphasized that making "concessions" with Russia is "suicide for all of Europe." And Ukraine needs weapons, not "hugs with Putin."
Points of attention
- Zelensky stresses the need for Ukraine to acquire weapons for defense and not engage in 'hugs' with Putin.
- The war with Russia is not just Ukraine's concern but also a threat to the whole of Europe.
- Zelensky criticizes some European approaches and advocates for joint action to combat Russian aggression.
- Ukraine should have the autonomy to decide its future independently amidst the ongoing war with Russia.
- The importance of unification is highlighted by Zelensky in addressing Russian aggression and global challenges.
Zelensky spoke at the summit of the European Political Community
He called it "unacceptable for Ukraine and suicide for all of Europe." According to him, the concept of "peace through strength" has proven its realism and effectiveness more than once and now it is needed again.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also emphasized that Russia started a war against Ukraine not because it needed more territory, an atom, that it wanted global power, first — control over Ukraine, and then — over all of Europe.
The president also thanked the partners for their support, but emphasized that this war is taking place on Ukrainian soil, so "it is Ukraine that should decide what should and should not be on the agenda to end this war."
He also noted that during the Russian-Ukrainian war, the "failure of certain European approaches" became visible.
At the end of the speech, the president emphasized that Ukraine and all of Europe need leverage on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyi added that "together we can not only stop Russia's war against Ukraine, but also respond to other challenges."
Zelensky arrived in Hungary
On November 7, Zelensky arrived in Hungary on a visit to the summit of the European Political Community, the Hungarian publication telex reported.
Note that this is Volodymyr Zelenskyi's first visit to Hungary since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-