For the first time during a full-scale war. Zelensky arrived on a visit to Hungary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived in Budapest to participate in the summit of the European Political Community. This is his first visit to Hungary since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

What is known about Zelenskyi's visit to Hungary

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, came to this summit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Hungary, the chairman of the European Council, Viktor Orbán, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

During the arrival ceremony, Volodymyr Zelenskyi did not communicate with journalists. He noted that comments for the press will be made after the meetings.

On November 6, during an evening address to Ukrainians, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that security challenges in Europe, as well as new opportunities for all partners, would be discussed in Budapest. In addition, there will be a series of meetings, a series of agreements with European leaders.

Holding summits in Hungary

On November 7 and 8, two important events will take place in Budapest. First, the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) will be held, where more than 40 leaders of almost all European countries will meet.

The main topics of discussion will be the challenges to European security, in particular the war between Russia and Ukraine, the escalation in the Middle East, the problem of illegal migration, as well as economic security and infrastructure in the fields of energy, transport, IT and trade.

After that, the 27 EU leaders will hold an informal summit where they will discuss the preparation of the "New European Treaty on Competitiveness".

The peculiarity of these meetings is that they take place after the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the USA, which can have a significant impact on European politics.