Zelensky called on business to join the creation of an internal plan to strengthen Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

Zelensky called on business to join the creation of an internal plan to strengthen Ukraine

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky called on business to join the creation of an internal plan to strengthen Ukraine
Читати українською

One of the key directions of the new plan to strengthen Ukraine will concern the economy. That is why President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on business to join in its development.

Points of attention

  • One of the key areas of the new plan to strengthen Ukraine concerns the economy, the president calls on business to join in its development.
  • Ukraine seeks to unlock its economic potential through deregulation and support of entrepreneurship to strengthen sovereignty and fight against external aggression.
  • The internal plan for strengthening the country will include the spheres of economy, defense, social policy and other areas that will contribute to the growth and internal security of Ukraine.
  • The initiative to develop a plan is not an alternative to the Victory Plan, but it provides steps that Ukraine itself must take to achieve results in various areas of development.
  • According to preliminary data, the president has already given orders to develop a plan that is planned to be presented to Ukrainians by the end of this year in order to preserve unity and achieve success.

What will include the new plan to strengthen Ukraine

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted, an internal plan for strengthening the country is currently being prepared, where economic and business elements will have priority.

Every operating enterprise is an investment in the future of our country. All the jobs that are saved, every new job for our people, all the saved and new productions are actually part of the internal security guarantees for Ukraine now. And we have only to increase such guarantees.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

The President explained that Ukraine seeks to unlock its economic potential through deregulation, creating conditions for healthy competition and supporting entrepreneurship in order to strengthen its sovereignty and ability to resist external aggression.

He also emphasized that Ukrainian businesses were invited to actively participate in the development of this plan.

Yulia Svyridenko heads this work, and the strategic vision of entrepreneurs will be taken into account. Just like our geopolitical goal is integration with Europe. This is the basis, said Zelensky.

Ukrainians should know what the path to victory looks like

As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out from their insiders in the President's Office, we are talking about a document that will refer to internal decisions in many areas.

What is important to understand is primarily about the military industry, defense, economy, social policy and others.

In addition, it is emphasized that this initiative is not an alternative to the Ukrainian President's Victory Plan.

According to the president's plan, unlike his Victory Plan, which concerns Western partners, it will foresee steps that Ukraine itself must take.

Another anonymous source confirmed to journalists that Volodymyr Zelenskyi had already given an order regarding the development of this plan.

According to preliminary data, it is planned to be created and presented to Ukrainians by the end of the year.

The goal is to do everything possible to preserve unity and achieve results in various areas of the country's development, the insider emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Depriving Russia of alternatives. Zelensky emphasized the implementation of the victory plan — video
Depriving Russia of alternatives. Zelensky emphasized the implementation of the victory plan — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk explained whether Zelensky's Victory Plan will help win the war
Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's victory plan. What did Zelensky actually ask from the USA
Zelensky expects to receive Tomahawk from the United States

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?