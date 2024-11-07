Zelensky called on business to join the creation of an internal plan to strengthen Ukraine

One of the key directions of the new plan to strengthen Ukraine will concern the economy. That is why President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on business to join in its development.

What will include the new plan to strengthen Ukraine

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted, an internal plan for strengthening the country is currently being prepared, where economic and business elements will have priority.

Every operating enterprise is an investment in the future of our country. All the jobs that are saved, every new job for our people, all the saved and new productions are actually part of the internal security guarantees for Ukraine now. And we have only to increase such guarantees. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President explained that Ukraine seeks to unlock its economic potential through deregulation, creating conditions for healthy competition and supporting entrepreneurship in order to strengthen its sovereignty and ability to resist external aggression.

He also emphasized that Ukrainian businesses were invited to actively participate in the development of this plan.

Yulia Svyridenko heads this work, and the strategic vision of entrepreneurs will be taken into account. Just like our geopolitical goal is integration with Europe. This is the basis, said Zelensky. Share

Ukrainians should know what the path to victory looks like

As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out from their insiders in the President's Office, we are talking about a document that will refer to internal decisions in many areas.

What is important to understand is primarily about the military industry, defense, economy, social policy and others.

In addition, it is emphasized that this initiative is not an alternative to the Ukrainian President's Victory Plan.

According to the president's plan, unlike his Victory Plan, which concerns Western partners, it will foresee steps that Ukraine itself must take.

Another anonymous source confirmed to journalists that Volodymyr Zelenskyi had already given an order regarding the development of this plan.

According to preliminary data, it is planned to be created and presented to Ukrainians by the end of the year.