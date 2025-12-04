Ukraine to receive over $71 million in military aid from Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand have joined the PURL initiative, which provides for the supply of American weapons and equipment to Ukraine at the expense of NATO members. The countries are also providing military assistance packages of $63 million and $8.7 million, respectively.
- Australia and New Zealand have committed to providing military assistance worth over $71 million to Ukraine through the PURL initiative.
- The aid package includes the supply of American weapons, tactical radar stations, and ammunition to support the Ukrainian armed forces.
- This contribution marks a significant boost to Ukraine's defense capabilities, with support from countries outside NATO.
Australia and New Zealand join PURL
This was stated by the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte, following the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.
The Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Miroshnychenko, later wrote on Facebook about the financial assistance from New Zealand.
It is also known that Australia will distribute the funds not only to PURL. The 95 million Australian dollars (or 63 million US dollars) include:
50 million Australian dollars for PURL;
2 million Australian dollars for the Drone Coalition;
43 million Australian dollars for military equipment, including tactical air defense radar stations, ammunition and combat engineering support.
Earlier, five countries allocated $1 billion for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine under the PURL program. Ukrainian defenders will, in particular, receive missiles for Patriot systems.
