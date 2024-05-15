Ukraine to receive Sentinel motorboats in new aid package from Australia — photo

A batch of modern Sentinel 830R RHIB speedboats will be included in the package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $100 million, which was announced by the Australian government in April.

Australia will hand over a batch of Sentinel motorboats to Ukraine

These multipurpose boats are already being manufactured at Ukrainian factories.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko posted a photo of a Sentinel motorboat on his X social media page.

While in Hobart, in addition to delivering talks at Tasmanian Club and Royal United Services Institute, I was also able to inspect the boats which are manufactured for Ukraine at the innovative Tassie company Sentinel. They were included in the latest package of assistance from… pic.twitter.com/bhqnu01Ex0 — Vasyl Myroshnychenko (@AmbVasyl) May 15, 2024

I also had the opportunity to inspect the boats manufactured for Ukraine by the innovative company Sentinel Boats. They were included in the latest package of aid to Ukraine from the Australian government. Vasyl Myroshnychenko Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia

The company added that the boats, which can perform tasks both in rivers and in the open sea, will help Ukraine.

Australian Sentinel boats

The 830R can be deployed quickly and requires minimal maintenance, providing greater operational readiness when the Ukrainian forces need it, said Sentinel Boats CEO George McGuire. Share

The boats are expected to be delivered to Ukraine in the ‘coming months’ along with other allocated assistance from the Australian government.

Australia provides Ukraine with new military assistance

Australia will provide Ukraine with drones as part of a coalition of drones. Ukraine will also receive a large batch of RBS 70 man-portable air defence systems.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Australia is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine worth $100 million. Half of this amount will be spent on a large batch of man-portable air defence systems. More than $30 million will be spent on drones as part of the ‘drone coalition’, and the rest will be used for other military needs.

In addition, Australia will provide Ukraine with air-to-ground munitions.