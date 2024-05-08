Ukraine triples production of military equipment, says military state concern chief

The volume of production of military equipment in Ukraine has tripled, and in some directions - tenfold.

Ukrainian arms production is constantly growing

Almost a year ago, as part of the reform of the Ukrainian defence-industrial complex, the State Concern "Ukroboronprom" was transformed into the Joint-Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry".

The General Director of the Joint-Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry", Herman Smetanin, stated this.

The reform has opened a window of opportunity for the creation of joint ventures in this field and, according to the official, will contribute to the transfer of technologies and the attraction of investments.

Thanks to the efforts of our enterprises' employees, the production volume of military equipment has tripled. For this year, the task is no less ambitious—to increase production with the same dynamics. In some directions, ten times, in others, less, by the needs of the Ministry of Defenсe and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Herman Smetanin General Director of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry"

The head of the JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" also reported that defence industry enterprises are increasingly producing NATO-caliber ammunition.

Ukraine has significantly increased the production of ammunition — this is the main nomenclature that the front is waiting for. Enterprises have not only established and scaled up the serial production of artillery shells and mortar mines of Soviet caliber, but are also gradually moving to the production of ammunition of NATO caliber — 60-mm mortar mines.

He cited an example of the successful use of air defence systems developed within the framework of the Ukrainian-American project known under the brand name FrankenSAM. An Iranian kamikaze drone, Shahed, was shot down from a distance of 9 km.

And thanks to JSC's cooperation with the private sector, this year Ukraine overtook Russia in the number of kamikaze drones, similar to the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as other attack drones.

Smetanin assured that the company is capable of producing even more weapons and ammunition but is restrained by the state's lack of money. Therefore, the Ukrainian Defense Industry is counting on additional funding, particularly from abroad.

What is known about the production of self-propelled howitzers "Bohdana"

At the next meeting of the military selectors in December last year, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the increase in the production of "Bohdana" self-propelled howitzers to six units.

However, according to NYT sources, the production of Ukrainian self-propelled howitzers "Bohdana" has now increased to eight units per month.

Ukraine's arms industry is now building eight Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems every month, and although officials are not saying how many have been built in total, the increase in production signals a potential "boom" in domestic arms production, the report said.

The publication also claims that Ukrainian defence enterprises increased the production of armoured vehicles by three times and increased the production of anti-tank missiles by four times.