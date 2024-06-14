Ukraine, US to create joint venture to repair American armoured vehicles

"Ukrainian Defence Industry" will create a joint venture with American Amentum Services, a leading company in global design, project management, and solution integration.

What is known about the joint enterprise of Ukraine and the USA

The parties signed a Memorandum of Intent to create a joint venture focusing on restoring and maintaining American-made armoured vehicles.

Representatives of Amentum Services have already visited Ukroboronprom enterprises, assessed their existing capabilities, technical base and potential.

Now, Ukrainian gunsmiths are waiting for help from new partners to obtain technical documentation, equipment, and spare parts for the repair and maintenance of US-made armored combat vehicles.

The memorandum was signed by the General Director of Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, and the President of Executive Operations of the Critical Missions Division of Amentum Services, Inc., Joe Dunaway.

What is known about the production of weapons for Ukraine

Earlier, Ukraine and the German defence concern Rheinmetall agreed on the joint production of Lynx armoured combat vehicles. The first car will be released already this year.

Also, Ukraine and Rheinmetall launched a workshop for repairing equipment damaged during hostilities.

In addition, Ukraine received the first license to produce 155-mm "NATO" projectiles. This became possible after agreeing with the Franco-German company KNDS.