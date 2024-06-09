Ukraine will begin testing its own air defense systems — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In a few weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin testing Ukrainian-made guided aerial bombs.

In Ukraine, domestically produced KABs are being developed

Serhii Golubtsov, chief of aviation of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this.

We are also currently working on the conversion and creation of our modified aerial bombs, based on ordinary free-falling ones. There are some constructive nuances, you need to choose a wing, a GPS module, as well as a control module. In a few weeks, we have to start the first tests of the first batches of such bombs, already Ukrainian. Sergey Golubtsov Chief of Aviation of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He added that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently uses Western-made anti-aircraft guns: GBU-39, GBU-62 of various calibers.

It should be noted that the forces of the Russian Federation actively use anti-aircraft missiles to attack Ukrainian settlements and positions of the Ukrainian military. In particular, these bombs were intensively used during the Russian offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

Politico learned about the number of future F-16 pilots for the Armed Forces

The US Air Force has officially announced that it has no places to train more than 12 pilots for 2023-2024. Denmark will train eight pilots by the end of the year. And in Romania, preparations for the start of studies are still ongoing.

Ukraine says it has 30 pilots who are eligible to begin training in the US immediately.

However, the Biden administration has told Kiev that its Arizona program does not have room for more than 12 pilot trainees at a time, according to three people directly familiar with the request.

Denmark and Romania have a similar problem with affordable study places.