Ukraine will begin testing its own air defense systems — the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In a few weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin testing Ukrainian-made guided aerial bombs.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military is working on creating its own modified air bombs based on free-falling bombs.
- The Russian Federation actively uses anti-aircraft missiles for attacks on Ukrainian territories, which emphasizes the importance of developing its own air defense complex.
- Ukraine faces the problem of training F-16 pilots due to the limited number of places in training programs in the US and other partner countries.
- The consequence of this is the need to develop own pilot training programs and increase the number of available places for training.
In Ukraine, domestically produced KABs are being developed
Serhii Golubtsov, chief of aviation of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this.
He added that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently uses Western-made anti-aircraft guns: GBU-39, GBU-62 of various calibers.
It should be noted that the forces of the Russian Federation actively use anti-aircraft missiles to attack Ukrainian settlements and positions of the Ukrainian military. In particular, these bombs were intensively used during the Russian offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.
Politico learned about the number of future F-16 pilots for the Armed Forces
The US Air Force has officially announced that it has no places to train more than 12 pilots for 2023-2024. Denmark will train eight pilots by the end of the year. And in Romania, preparations for the start of studies are still ongoing.
Ukraine says it has 30 pilots who are eligible to begin training in the US immediately.
However, the Biden administration has told Kiev that its Arizona program does not have room for more than 12 pilot trainees at a time, according to three people directly familiar with the request.
Denmark and Romania have a similar problem with affordable study places.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-