Ukraine will definitely join the EU and NATO — Stubb

Russia has completely failed its strategic goals in the war against Ukraine. Ukraine will definitely become a member of the EU and NATO.

Stubb is confident in Ukraine's European integration

This was stated by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb. The Finnish leader categorically rejected the idea that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was able to strengthen his positions thanks to this war.

According to him, the Kremlin's actions led to completely opposite results from those planned in Moscow.

He called the European future of Ukraine the first and main defeat of the Russian Federation.

Failure number one — Ukraine will be European. It will be an EU member state and eventually a NATO member state. Share

Stubb considers the expansion of the Alliance to be the second failure, because it was Russian aggression that forced Finland and Sweden to abandon neutrality.

He emphasized that these countries would never have joined the bloc if Russia had not attacked Ukraine, and now NATO has gained some of the strongest military powers in the region.

The third blow for Moscow was the rapid increase in defense spending in Europe.